Garden City Police looking for suspect who stole car with child inside

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Garden City Police are looking for a suspect who stole a car with a child inside.
Police say the suspect was involved in an auto theft Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. on Highway 80 in Garden City at the Niti Food Mart. They say he stole a 2007 Honda Accord. The vehicle was occupied by a juvenile child at the time. Police say she escaped prior to the suspect getting away with her inside.
The vehicle was recovered a short time later, but the suspect got away. He is described as a black male in his teens or early 20s. He has a small moustache and may reside in the Garden City area.
If you have any information, please call the Garden City Police Department at 912.966.7787 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
