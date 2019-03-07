Georgians anxiously awaiting to see what bills will survive Crossover Day

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - All eyes are on state lawmakers Thursday as Georgians anxiously wait to see what bills will survive Crossover Day.
It’s the turning point of the legislative session where a bill must cross over from one chamber to the other. If not, the bill is dead.
Casino gambling, the fate of the Atlanta Airport, and hate crimes are just a few of the hot topics on the chopping block. A few have already crossed over.
Ticket items that are moving on include HB 316 - replacing the state’s voting machines, HB 324 - allowing the sale of medical marijuana oil, and HB 530 - stricter guidelines for home-schooling.
One we are still watching is the abortion-heartbeat bill. The bill says no abortion can be performed "if the unborn child has been determined to have a human heartbeat," which medical experts say is around six weeks into pregnancy. Current Georgia law sets the cutoff for abortions at 20 weeks.
Gov. Brian Kemp promised on the campaign trail to pass the "toughest abortion laws in the country."
Most women find out they’re pregnant around 3-6 weeks, so for any unwanted pregnancies, this bill could force the woman to have a child.
If you know the bill’s number, just type it in and it will give you all the information.
We will keep you updated as we continue to watch these bills.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.