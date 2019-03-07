2019 Grand Marshal awarded first-ever St. Patrick’s Day ring

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Being Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal is steeped in tradition, but there’s a new one attached to the title this year.
Grand Marshal Jerry Counihan is the first to receive a custom Grand Marshal ring created by Harkleroad Diamonds.
It’s the first time in the parade’s 195 year history something like this has ever been done.
The ring features traditional Irish Catholic symbols, including a shamrock and celtic cross, emeralds and diamonds.
Harkleroad Diamonds’ vice president says it’s a way to give back to a community that’s given much to them.
“This is really the community that helped us get our start," said Caleb Harkleroad. "We’re Catholic, and so the Catholic community and the Irish community have always been very, very good to us. They’ve been loyal to us for over 33 years, so we wanted to do something special for them.”
Harkleroad says being able to give the inaugural ring to Counihan was a special honor. They’re long-time family friends, and Harkleroad is actually one of his aides this year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.