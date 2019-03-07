2019 Grand Marshal gives breakdown of this weekend’s events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We are in the final countdown to St. Patrick’s Day, and although the holiday is still more than a week away, there is still plenty to do this weekend to get in the spirit.
WTOC caught up with the 2019 Grand Marshal to get a breakdown of all of this weekend’s events, starting with Friday’s Greening of the Fountain.
“It’s been a tremendous tradition in Savannah, the Greening of the Fountain. I think it’s a very special day for the children,” said Jerry Counihan, 2019 Savannah Grand Marshal. “I’ll be there with my grandchildren this year in the inner circle, pouring some of the green dye into the fountain, and I’ll be as excited for my children.”
All are welcome to attend the Greening with the ceremony beginning at noon. Of course, the winner of the WTOC Coloring Contest, Maddie Davis of Veritas Academy, will help Mr. Counihan do the honors.
Also on Friday, the March of Dimes Shamrock Run through downtown Savannah is happening. The 5K is for all ages and includes a kid’s run to start. Costumes are encouraged and four-legged friends are welcome, too. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. After the run, get ready for the first parade of the season. Saturday is the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade.
“The Tybee Parade is one of my favorite events, and I encourages families to go down for the day and spend the day and participate in the parade. They convey the same message as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah. It prepares you for the St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.”
After the parade, head over to Emmet Park on Bay Street for the Celtic Ceol Feis! The rebirth of the ever-popular Tara Feis will have Irish dancing, music, food, and plenty of fun activities for kids. The event will be held from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. On Sunday, the entire community is invited to kick off St. Patrick’s Day Week at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
“The Celtic Cross Ceremony is very special to me, to my family. To be able to go and be the primary speaker for the Celtic Cross is going to be very special,” Counihan said.
As you can see, there are tons of fun events to choose from this weekend! Don’t forget to share your pictures with us!
