3 injured in overnight crash on Dean Forest Road

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a crash overnight that sent three people to the hospital.
Police say the wreck happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night on Dean Forest Road, just south of Highway 80. One car made a U-Turn from the outside lane and crossed in front of a car on the left. The car in the left lane then T-boned the car in the outside lane.
Police say they do not know the conditions of the people sent to the hospital at this time.
A portion of Dean Forest Road was closed for hours while the crash was being investigated. The road is now back open to traffic.
TIU is investigating.
