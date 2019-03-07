Major changes coming to Richmond Hill City Council

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Two Richmond Hill City Council members have stepped down.
John Fesperman Jr. and Jan Bass made their resignations official at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
There are only five seats on council, so two empty ones is a big deal. The city is trying to act fast. They appointed someone Tuesday night to take Bass’ seat for the rest of the year, but the late Johnny Murphy’s seat is still vacant as they they wait for the special election on March 19.
“It takes a full council to adequately and efficiently run your city,” said Mayor Russ Carpenter, City of Richmond Hill.
The city says if a council member has more than one year left on their term, there must be a special election to replace that seat. If it’s less than a year, council can appoint a replacement.
Bass and Fesperman’s seats were both up for reelection on November, so council is appointing replacements for their seats.
Council called for Fesperman’s resignation in January after learning he is living and working in Columbus, GA.
“There were some residency questions about John, and we differed council and John differed in our interpretation of the charter and our view of that.”
All of the recent council change is concerning citizens.
Jennifer Berndt moved to Richmond Hill a year ago, and couldn’t love it more.
“I really like Richmond Hill,” Berndt said. “We are in a good school district. They have lots of services. My daughter has special needs and they’ve put in a lot of effort to get her the resources she needs.”
Berndt says she is paying attention to these big changes.
“In order for this to be a great place to live, we really need to be aware of what the City Council is doing,” she said.
Tuesday night, council appointed Les Fussell - a longtime member of the Richmond Hill Planning and Zoning Commission - to take Bass’ seat. The selection came from five applications sent in. Another six people are running for the Post 1 seat on March 19.
“Of all of this, that has been the best thing to come out of our change on council,” Mayor Carpenter said. “The interest and the amount of people who are willing to step up and put their name forward to run for an election, or serve.”
The mayor says Bass’ resignation was planned as her family is relocating. We reached out to Fesperman for a comment, but have not heard back. Mayor Carpenter tells WTOC they will accept resumes for his seat until next Tuesday. Then, they’ll decide to appoint someone from those applicants.
