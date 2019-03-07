Nursing homes taking extra precautions to keep flu away

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - We often think about how dangerous the flu can be for our children, but it can also be very dangerous for the elderly.
Officials with The Oaks - Bethany, a skilled nursing facility - say they have gotten really lucky this year and haven’t had many cases of the flu, but that isn’t stopping them from keeping their residents safe by placing signs and extra hand sanitizers throughout the building. They say they’ve only had five residents catch the flu this year. That’s only about three percent of their facility. They say after seeing the numbers from previous years, they have taken a few extra steps this year to prepare for the worst.
The facility’s infection specialist, Brandy Lamb, says she thinks stressing the importance of hand-washing, extra signs, and providing free flu shots for all employees and patients has helped lower their number of flu cases. She says they are doing okay so far this year, but if there was an outbreak of the flu, they are ready to take action immediately and put those residents in one place for additional care as well as adding restrictions on visitors.
“We would take and put extra precautions in that area such as extra hand sanitizers, gloves, gowns, a sign on the door, you know, just to education those who are coming and going into that area of the facility to make sure they are aware to use hand sanitizer when they come in, come out, and just keep it from spreading to other parts of the building,” Lamb said.
They say they do want this to serve as a reminder that if you do have symptoms of the flu, please do not come to a nursing facility and bring the germs inside.
