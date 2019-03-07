Nursing homes taking extra precautions to keep flu away

Officials with The Oaks - Bethany, a skilled nursing facility - say they have gotten really lucky this year and haven’t had many cases of the flu, but that isn’t stopping them from keeping their residents safe by placing signs and extra hand sanitizers throughout the building. They say they’ve only had five residents catch the flu this year. That’s only about three percent of their facility. They say after seeing the numbers from previous years, they have taken a few extra steps this year to prepare for the worst.