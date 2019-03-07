PATRIOT South 19 hones civilian/military disaster relief partnerships

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Training the way they respond, more than 800 Air and Army National Guard members from 13 states are wrapping up a three-day field exercise called PATRIOT South 19.
They did so in several Georgia counties this week, including Liberty and Chatham.
Thursday was the last day for PATRIOT South 2019, but WTOC did get an inside look into how all of these agencies - from the Air National Guard to the Army National Guard as well as GEMA - come together to help those in the event of a major disaster like an earthquake.
It’s a different natural disaster, however, that diverted some of the exercises participants as PATRIOT South 19 was just getting underway.
“We actually had a larger team here at the beginning of the exercise. When those tornadoes struck the other night, they took about eight of our team members to the real-world tornado event," said Keith Smith, the Public Information Officer with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s All Hazards Incident Management Team.
On the flight line Thursday at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, an assortment of Army and Air National Guard personnel and physicians with the Department of Health and Human Services wait for their patients, each needing a lift to safety in this disaster simulation.
“We’re trying to get them experience on aircraft and what it’s like providing care at the 30,000-foot level," said Capt. Christine Collins, National Disaster Medical Assistant.
The exercise is meant to test the National Guard’s ability to support response operations during natural disasters.
PATRIOT South 19 Director, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roger Brooks said, “The biggest point is just the coordination effort and the relationships we build, the handshakes, the exchange of business cards and information now rather than when the actual event happens.”
“Our National Guard assets, they’re here and they can respond effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. It helps ease our minds as troops overseas, to know our families are taken care of when we step out the door," said Tennessee Air National Guard Lt. Col. Sarah Nickloes.
The simulated exercise included earthquake response, collapsed buildings, mass casualties, search and rescue and evacuations.
