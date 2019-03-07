1 seriously injured in shooting on Savannah’s Westside

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - At least one man has been seriously injured in a shooting on Savannah’s Westside.
You can still see crime tape near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Anderson Street. What we know so far is that police responded to the area just after 4 p.m. after shots rang out.
When WTOC arrived on scene, there were several officers asking neighbors if they saw anything. They also had K9s out trying to find evidence. We were told by a neighbor that there was a car right behind the crime scene tape with a shattered window and a bullet hole in the back window.
Information is still limited at this time. Stick with WTOC as we work to learn more.
