Proud to be a GA Farmer: Prepping peanut fields

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Peanuts won’t come out of the ground until October, but farmers across Georgia are already preparing their fields for this year’s crop.
Wtoc Meteorologist Andrew Gorton met with a fifth-generation farmer who looks forward to continuing the legacy.
“It’s not land. It’s not an asset. It’s part of us,” said farmer, Will Boyd.
For the Boyd family, that land has been part of who they are for over 100 years.
“My grandmother was born here on this farm in 1909. She was one 16 children. She was the only one who stayed here and farmed. My father was an only child and so he ended up farming,” Boyd said.
Ever since Boyd began driving a tractor at 10- years-old, he has helped take care of his family’s land by growing, wheat, corn and most importantly, peanuts.
“Peanuts are just well-suited to our soil. We feel like we can do a better job of growing peanuts than anyone in the world,” Boyd said.
The sound of tractor motors will only grow more frequent on William Boyd’s 4,000 acres of farmland spread out across Screven and Effingham counties as peanut season kicks into full gear. It’s a job he hopes his son will take over when he is finished with college.
“I mean, if you don’t have somebody to carry on the legacy, why do it? There is not a final sunset on a farm. It is a building process, so what we want to do is leave it for the next generation and the next one after that, hopefully better than where we found it," Boyd said.
Just like with most jobs, farming doesn’t come without its challenges, especially when accounting for Georgia’s weather.
“You know, last year, we had a hurricane, we had bad weather, real inclement. Just a hard harvest."
Farming is bigger than just one family, which is shown in this tight-knit community.
“Several of our neighbors came over and helped us harvest in the end, and we helped neighbors for no cost. We just swap out work and share. It is a sharing community and a good community. If somebody is in need, we all come to help," Boyd said.
This behind the scenes community effort is what helps put food on store shelves across the county - something some of us may not even think about
“You don’t have to plant a garden. You can go to the grocery store and you have a cheap food source, a safe food source, and I think that is something we take for granted,” Boyd said.
Despite the ups and down of farming, it is certain that Will Boyd is proud to be a farmer.
“It’s not something you become, it is who you are, and so, the land is who I am," he said.
