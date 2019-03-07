Quick response saves Lowcountry home from fire

BEAUFORT CO., GA (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District and the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department were able to save a home in Mink Point Wednesday night due to a quick response and closed doors.
Just past 6 p.m., firefighters, along with Beaufort County EMS, responded to a reported house fire in Mink Point. Initial reports were that flames were visible and the family, including children, were escaping.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. The fire was located in the attached garage. Flames were able to spread into the attic area but was extinguished before reaching and damaging the home.
“Someone closed the garage door before we arrived which limited the fire’s oxygen and slowed its growth,” said John Ireland, Burton Fire District Engineer. “The door to the garage from the home was also closed holding the fire back until we could arrive an extinguish it. “
No one was injured. However, the family has been temporarily displaced.
Officials say the fire appears unintentional but is still under investigation.
