SCCPSS to pursue K-12 school at Groves High School site

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - School board members have voted unanimously to build a Kindergarten-12th Grade school. It’s a big decision involving a new school in Savannah and Chatham County.
The school would combine students from Gould Elementary, Mercer Middle, and Groves High School onto one campus.
“21st Century learning, so we need a 21st Century building," said Vanessa Kaigler, Chief Operations Officer and Deputy Superintendent for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
The master plan for a new K-12 school at the existing Groves High campus was approved by all Board of Education members. It comes as the district looks to alleviate over-crowding and reduce costs.
“Gives us that opportunity to grow on one campus; to be able to have all the different grades where you can be able to share that thinking and that learning, and preparing students from one grade and to the next, because all of the teachers, all of the academia are right there together,” Kaigler said.
Kaigler added that because they’re all on one site, that doesn’t mean the schools will lose their identity. It will, however, keep certain grade levels separate with two different cafeterias and split by a shared space.
The projected opening for the school will be in the fall of 2023. Kaigler explained what’s next in the process.
"We're going to be soliciting for a design professional for an architect to help design the building. We want to be able to have that solicited by mid-March."
Kaigler says this will be a phased construction project, moving in one group at a time from each of the three schools. She says at no time will students be displaced from their current school while the project is under construction.
The district says this is a joint project between the school system and Garden City, with the city owning the current stadium space, and will require an MOU.
Construction is expected to start by next May.
