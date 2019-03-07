Forum held to discuss Skidaway Island incorporation vote

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Skidaway Island residents met Wednesday night to discuss whether they want to branch off and start their own city.
Residents also got the chance to hear from experts in different fields. FEMA experts discussed storm-related questions with them.
Some are in favor of the incorporation, while others, who are opposed, say they are worried about how much setting up a city would cost.
“A city is a player in the game in the regional politics,” said Landings resident and former president of TLA, Rick Cunningham. “I have no idea what issues may come up in the next 5, 10, 15 years, for which this city would need for which the people out here would be well-served by having representation by being a city. That’s the biggest advantage in my opinion."
“What is this going to do do my home value? What is it going to do to the community as a whole? It’s a real concern for me,” said Landings resident, Robin Clark.
Only registered voters of Skidaway Island can vote on March 19.
Early voting to decide on the incorporation referendum continues through March 15. Registered voters can vote Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Chatham County’s main Board of Elections office on Eisenhower Drive.
