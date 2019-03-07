Sunshine Warms Our Frozen Forecast

(Gray News) -
Heads up… Freezing conditions are occurring this morning, especially west of Interstate 95!
Frost is widespread this morning, and you may need to plan an extra few minutes into your morning routine to account for defrosting.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the 50s by noon; topping-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A light breeze will blow through the afternoon. It’s a gorgeous Thursday!
A dry, chilly, evening is in the forecast with temperatures dipping into the 50s after sunset. Friday features warmer temperatures and continued dry conditions – similar Saturday.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day; scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple storms may become strong.
Have a great day,
Cutter