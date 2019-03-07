Toombs County woman surprised with dream trip to Disney

VIDALIA, GA (WTOC) - A resident at the Oaks Bethany Nursing Home in Vidalia just got back from the surprise trip of a lifetime.
Through a partnership with Second Wind Dreams, The Oaks and Pruitt Health was able to surprise Cynthia Carter with a trip to Disney World. The program helps residents fulfill dreams for their patients.
Carter loves Disney and has watched Mickey Mouse episodes so much that she can actually do some of the character voices. She even got a manicure and make-over before she went on her big trip.
“It was unbelievable. They had every character from Lion King, from Peter Pan, from all the other Disney characters, just everywhere,” said Carter.
Carter says she is ready to go back on another trip.
