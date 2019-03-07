Vidalia falls in state title heartbreaker

MACON, GA (WTOC) - Vidalia head coach Tommy Dalley could only laugh about it.
“We’re getting closer,” he joked. “What else can you say?”
One year after being blown out in the state title game, the Indians fell again in Macon. This time, it was harder to swallow.
Trailing by a point with six seconds to play, Vidalia stole an errant Therrell inbound pass, but were unable to get off a shot. Shawn Edwards fell down and was called for a travel with a second to play. The Panthers were fouled and hit a free throw to seal a 51-49 win.
“Our kids work so hard, and I wanted it so bad for them,” Dalley says. “I know everybody’s kids work hard, but we’ve got a special group. Not many teams get to do what we just did, play for it back to back. To come out here and play like they did with their effort, I’m super proud of them.”
The Indians finish the season with a 26-5 record.
