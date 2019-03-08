‘Airwolf’ star Jan-Michael Vincent died in February

(Gray News) - The world is now learning that Jan-Michael Vincent, known for his roles in “The Mechanic” and the television show “Airwolf," died on Feb. 10 in North Carolina at age 73.
The actor died of cardiac arrest at Mission Hospital’s Memorial Campus in Asheville, NC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Vincent was a heartthrob who appeared in movies and on television. He had roles in 1972′s “The Mechanic” and in “Vigilante Force” in 1976 where he played Charles Bronson’s protegé.
Other notable movies from that era included “Buster and Billie” (1974), “White Line Fever” (1975) and “Baby Blue Marine” (1976).
He got his big break back in 1967 when he was in a “Hardy Boys” movie for television, and that same year, a role in “The Bandits” acting opposite Robert Conrad. Vincent also did guest role appearances on “Lassie” and “Bonanza.”
In 1983, he appeared in the miniseries “The Winds of War” with Robert Mitchum.
The television show “Airwolf” aired from 1984 to 1986, during which Vincent was one of the highest paid actors on television, and also starred Ernest Borgnine.
In 1996, he crashed his car while under the influence, and broke his neck and damaged his vocal cords. He also was in another crash in 2008. His injuries lead to an infection which resulted in part of his right leg being amputated.
Vincent was born July 15, 1945, in Adams, Colorado, but was raised in Hanford, Calif., where he graduated from high school in 1963.
He attended Ventura College where he was an avid surfer and did a stint with the National Guard.
He is survived by his wife Patricia.
