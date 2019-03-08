2 arrested on drug-related charges on Hilton Head Island

Friday morning, investigators saw Garcia-Lopez leaving in a vehicle and took him into custody on warrants they had obtained for his arrest for five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine and five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine within a half-mile of a school. Around the same time, officials found Aguilar at his place of employment and arrested him on warrants for one count of sale and distribution of cocaine and one count of sale and distribution of cocaine within one-half mile of a school.