2 arrested on drug-related charges on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects on drug-related charges.
After following up on information that 27-year-old Victor Garcia-Lopez and 17-year-old Hector Aguilar were selling illegal drugs out of their Cordillo Courts apartment on Hilton Head Island, investigators obtained warrants for their arrests and to search the apartment.
Friday morning, investigators saw Garcia-Lopez leaving in a vehicle and took him into custody on warrants they had obtained for his arrest for five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine and five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine within a half-mile of a school. Around the same time, officials found Aguilar at his place of employment and arrested him on warrants for one count of sale and distribution of cocaine and one count of sale and distribution of cocaine within one-half mile of a school.
During the apartment search, investigators seized several items used to package cocaine and other illicit drugs for distribution.
The two were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. They have yet to receive bond hearings.
