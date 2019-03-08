Bulk trash pick-up scheduled for Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - A bulk trash pick-up throughout the City of Richmond Hill will take place on April 15, 17, and 19.
The opportunity is available for Richmond Hill current water account users in residential zoning areas only. Curbside pick-up will include large items such as appliances, furniture, and other bulky items not normally picked up by the regular trash service.
The city clerk says this service is something that keeps the city looking its best.
“Otherwise, they woul dhave to go to one of the county cities and pay out of pocket to do this, and we save them a number of steps. They’re able to just leave it at their curb and we take it from there,” said Dawnne Greene, Richmond Hill City Clerk.
All city residents should place their items on the curb by 7 a.m. the morning of scheduled pick-up.
The following items will not be collected: tires, hazardous waste items, paint, refrigerators, freezers, oil or oil-based product, grease products, batteries, gas or gas-based products, lawnmowers, Freon or Freon based products.
The schedule is below:
Monday, April 15 - Mulberry, Richmond Place, Blueberry, Camellia Street, Rosemont Street, Carter Street, Rushing Street, Forest Street, Clark Street, Live Oak, White Oak, and Ponderosa.
Wednesday, April 17 - Piercefield, Teal Lake, Main Street, Brisbon Hall, Sterling Creek, Sterling Woods, Cypress Point, Richmond Hill Plantation (Sterling Links), Port Royal, and Creekside.
Friday, April 19 - Richmond Heights, Parkside, The Bottom, Cherokee, Port Drive, Melrose, Richmond Hill Plantation (Timber Trial Phase) and Turtle Hill.
Subdivisions will be serviced once only on the day indicated.
Yard waste will be picked up on the regularly scheduled days.
If your street is not listed, or for additional information, call 912.756.3345. You can visit the city’s Facebook page or their website for a full schedule of Georgia Cities Week activities.
