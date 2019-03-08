Chance of Storms Returns Sunday!

(Gray News) -
This morning is chilly, though not as cold as the past few mornings. Temperatures are in the upper 40s in most areas, under just a few high clouds.
Temperatures warm into the 50s by mid-morning, 60s by noon and will peak in the low to mid-70s by the middle of the afternoon. It’ll feel great with a filtered sunshine in the outlook this afternoon. High clouds passing overhead will not produce any rain.
The forecast remains dry, under some clouds through the evening hours. Take along a light jacket if you have outdoor, after sunset, plans.
The same weather pattern carries over into Saturday ahead of a Sunday chance of storms. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a low, 1/5 risk, of severe weather. Rain remains scattered and primarily later in the day Sunday; very late afternoon and evening.
Don’t cancel plans, just watch radar and the forecast if you have anything important to do. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter