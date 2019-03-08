Citizens have mixed feelings about SCCPSS’ K-12 plan at Groves High School

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - This week, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board voted to adjust ESPLOST projects to include building a Kindergarten-12 building at the current site of Groves High School.
District leaders say it’s to reduce costs and prevent overcrowding.
WTOC spoke with some citizens who live and work around Groves to see how they feel about the district’s massive undertaking. Reaction was mixed online when we posted the plan on Thursday. It seems there are a lot of questions that need to be answered regarding the $118 million K-12 campus.
Our Facebook post has dozens of comments from viewers, some applauding the move, saying things like, ‘Finally, they’re doing something with Groves’ campus.' Several other viewers chimed in with ‘I love the idea. The kids will grow up together in one school.' Another shared that they ‘went to a school that was completely one building, K-12.’
Others weren’t so optimistic about the campus, saying things like, ‘parking and the huge number of parents who drive their kids to school will be the biggest issues,’ and ‘just think of the traffic. #Goodluck.’
Some we spoke to on Friday in the surrounding neighborhood agree that Groves High needs a makeover, while also voicing concerns about the increase in traffic.
“It’s a jam-packed mess of a situation right now, without any additional buses. Buses have to stop at every train track. There’s a major train track right after Chatham Villa Drive,” said Henry Brown, Jr., a Garden City resident.
Some say they’ll welcome the potential for more car traffic, hoping that translates to more revenue for their businesses.
“More cars in the area, more parents coming through to pick up their kids from school,” said Joyce Campbell, Garden City BBQ.
Campbell says she does wonder how the district will handle security as well as keeping younger, more impressionable students away from older ones.
“If they feel that it’s gonna work out, I’m all willing to see how it goes,” she said.
The school district anticipates breaking ground on the project as soon as May of next year.
