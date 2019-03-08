City of Springfield passes food truck ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, GA (WTOC) - The City of Springfield is hoping to attract some hungry mouths to their downtown area.
Council members recently passed an ordinance allowing licensed food trucks and mobile vendors to operate in the city.
“The good thing about a food truck, like my wife used to say, if the people aren’t there, a brick and mortar restaurant, you’re stuck," said Big South Barbecue/Rollin’ Smoke truck owner, Shawn Scott. "With a food truck, I can drive it to where the people are and serve them.”
Scott isn’t the only one excited about the new ordinance,
Springfield Community Development Director Erin Phillips said they are hoping the new food truck ordinance will give people more choices.
“A lot of people don’t realize that Springfield has a lot of jobs, so we have a lot of people that come in here and we don’t have a lot of lunch options,” Phillips said. “So, hopefully, allowing the food trucks will give people more lunch options, and activity on the weekend is something that we’ve really been focusing on.”
They’re hoping to put the city of Springfield back on the map.
“I think the ordinance will be a good thing," Shawn said. “Several years ago, they put a bypass on Highway 21 which routed everyone outside of Springfield, and they’ve fallen off a a bit in businesses,” he said. "I think with this new food truck ordinance, it will be a good draw to bring people into the lower City of Springfield.”
It’s something Scott said has been a long time coming .
“There’s one, maybe two places to eat in Springfield, but if we can provide good quality food from a mobile environment, show up when the people are there, I think it will be beneficial for food trucks,” he said.
“There are people who live and work in Effingham County that have food trucks that are operating them in Chatham County that weren’t actually able to operate them here in Effingham or anywhere else outside the rules of Chatham county," Phillips said. "We’re really excited that we can offer that option.”
To be eligible, vendors must apply for a Springfield food vending license.
A temporary food service license is $25.
It’s $150 dollars for a yearly license.
Applicants must also get approval from either the Effingham Department of Public Health or the Department of Agriculture.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.