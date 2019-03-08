Claxton Wildlife Festival to be held this weekend

EVANS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The biggest weekend in Evans County will kick off Friday night with its Claxton Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival.
The Evans County Wildlife Club hosts the festival each year. They say as soon as this year’s festival ends, they’ll begin planning next year’s.
Most of the vendors will be arts and craft and food vendors, but this festival offers a little more than that. Its focus is on wildlife and educating people on its importance.
You can see a variety of animals from rattlesnakes, to turkeys, reptiles, and many more.
We spoke with the President of the Evans County Wildlife Club, Dale Kirkland. He says this festival draws a large crowd. They are expecting anywhere between 15-20,000 people to attend over the weekend.
“There are things for everyone here. We have the rides for small kids. The ziplines have been extended this year. We have archery shoot on Saturday, car show on Sunday, lots of animals and lots of snakes. So, everyone come out and enjoy the festival," Kirkland said.
Vendors are busy setting up for all the fun. Everything will kick off Friday night with the beauty pageant.
