Crash cleared on Hwy 170 near Bellinger Cove in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes on Highway 170 in Beaufort County Friday morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 170 near Bellinger Cove around 6:30 a.m. Shortly after that, the call for a second crash went out around 6:55 a.m. near the same location as the first crash.
SCHP says a moped driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Both wrecks have been cleared and the road is back open to traffic.
