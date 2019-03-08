Crash cleared on Hwy 170 near Bellinger Cove in Beaufort County

Crash cleared on Hwy 170 near Bellinger Cove in Beaufort County
(Source: WTOC)
March 8, 2019 at 7:16 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 8:23 AM

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to two crashes on Highway 170 in Beaufort County Friday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 170 near Bellinger Cove around 6:30 a.m. Shortly after that, the call for a second crash went out around 6:55 a.m. near the same location as the first crash.

SCHP says a moped driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Both wrecks have been cleared and the road is back open to traffic.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.