Crash on I-95 GA/SC state line involved Department of Public Safety SUV

GEORGIA (WTOC) - If you were one of the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 Thursday evening near the Georgia/South Carolina line, it was because Georgia State Patrol had several troopers in the roadway after an incident involving one of their own.
Traffic was stopped for miles. Several viewers told us they were waiting and walking around on the highway for an hour-and-a-half.
Investigators say the a Department of Public Safety SUV was stopped on I-95 SB assisting a driver, when the driver of a van in the left-hand lane sideswiped it. The van then over-corrected and crossed all three lanes of I-95 before rolling on its side in the grass.
The officer was not injured. The driver of the van is in the hospital but is expected to be okay.
GSP says the driver of the van was possibly driving under the influence.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.