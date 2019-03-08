Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-8-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A frontal boundary will remain stationary to our north into Sunday. A cold front will pass by Monday morning. High pressure returns Tuesday into Wednesday. Warm front Thursday followed by a cold front Friday. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with filtered sunshine, highs 69-77. Tonight wil be partly cloudy, lows 50-56. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 71-82. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and POSSIBLE storms. The chance for severe storms is very low but make sure you have a way to receive any alerts just in case. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy Monday with a 40% chance for morning showers, highs in the mid 70s.