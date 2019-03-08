Garrison School for the Arts holds first STEAM Night

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Garrison School for the Arts is hoping to get its students more interested in the arts and sciences.
It held its first STEAM night Thursday night. That stands for Science Technology Engineering, Arts and Math.
Garrison is looking to be STEAM certified by 2021. Local businesses held a hands-on activity for students related to their industry.
"Getting those kids to think, and getting them to understand how they can, just do anything they want to do to solve the world. We're looking for that person who can communicate, collaborate, and critical thinking skills. That's going to help our society, and that's what we're trying to build during these STEAM events," said Jim Heater, Principal, Garrison School for the Arts.
They hope to make this a yearly event.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.