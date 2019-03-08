Increased law enforcement presence in area of Hwy 170, Broad River Blvd. after armed robbery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery took place outside of a home on the corner of Highway 170 and Broad River Boulevard, Thursday night.
Investigators say it happened shortly after 8 p.m. According to the victim, two unknown black men attempted to rob him at gunpoint and shot him once in the leg. After shooting the victim, investigators say the two suspects ran off.
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Deputies and K9 units are on scene searching for the suspects. Residents in the area should expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.
Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects should call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.