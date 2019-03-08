Johnson claims second straight state title

MACON, GA (WTOC) - The champs are here. Turns out they never went anywhere.
For the second straight year, the Johnson Atom Smashers are the Class AAA state champs with a 54-50 win over Hart County.
“To everyone who doubted us and said last year was a fluke: clearly accidents don’t happen twice,” says Johnson senior guard J’Mya Cutter.
“We’re Savannah’s team," Johnson head coach Brandon Lindsey says with a smile. "We don’t get enough credit. That’s for the haters. That’s for them.”
It was a back and forth affair with lead changes throughout the second half.
But the Smashers showed their championship pedigree late. A couple of big buckets from Cutter, Marlee Burner, and K’yla Hankerson gave Johnson the late lead.
A few free throws later and the Smashers had proven themselves to everyone one more time.
“We knew going back from last year that we were going to be the targets," says senior guard Jasmine Thompson. "So we had to go twice as hard.”
“This one’s even sweeter. Because a lot of people said we wouldn’t be able to do it, that we wouldn’t be able to get back here," Lindsey says. "It’s a dream come true. It’s remarkable. It’s what we’ve worked so hard for.”
The Smashers finish the season with a 22-8 record and will once again hang a state championship banner in Thunderbolt.
