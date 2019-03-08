National award honors local law enforcement for dismantling ‘Ghost Face Gangsters’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Agents and officers are being recognized for bringing down a major drug trafficking ring that was operating inside a Georgia prison.
Local police teamed up with state and federal law enforcement to bring down the gang. The “Ghost Face Gangsters” used drones and prison guards to smuggle cell phones and contraband into the prison.
We’re told the investigation was very complicated and took years to complete.
“They had to think outside the box during this investigation and it worked. It worked very well, but getting them to work - not a problem at all,” said Greg Gilluly, OCDETF Chief. “Everyone worked beautifully together. We shared resources, identified targets, dismantled the targets.”
Twenty-one people charged in the operated plead guilty. They were sentenced to a combined 170 years in prison.
