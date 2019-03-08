New mural finished at J.F. Gregory Park

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - If you live in Richmond Hill, you may have noticed a new mural at J.F. Gregory Park.
The Downtown Development Authority wants you to see even more.
As part of sharing Richmond Hill’s history, the mural of Henry Ford and J.F. Gregory was painted. The artist just finished it last week.
The Development Authority applied for a state grant to have it painted near the park’s playground. Chairman Georgene Brazer says they hope there will be more murals.
“We’ve decided to do a storybook on Henry Ford and his incredible accomplishments, so throughout town, soon you’ll see on the sides of buildings, on the backs of buildings, wonderful pictures on the Ford story in Richmond Hill,” Brazer said.
Brazer says with the help of the mayor and council, she knows this initiative is making a difference.
