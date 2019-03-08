Police need help ID’ing victim in sketch from confessed serial killer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A man quickly joining the ranks as one of the most prolific confessed serial killers in the United States says he committed a murder right here in Savannah.
Samuel Little is already serving life sentences for murders he committed out West, and now he’s creating sketches of his victims and passing them along to law enforcement around the country.
Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap says she was contacted by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council who told her Little admitted to committing a murder in the Savannah area 35 years ago.
After being convicted in California for several murders, Little was extradited to Texas, and that's where he revealed to authorities that he committed multiple murders across the U.S.
District Attorney Heap asked Savannah Police Detective Sergeant Robert Santoro to go to Texas to interview Little about the confessed murder of a woman in Savannah in 1984.
“I think I developed a pretty decent rapport with him, and I asked him if he would draw me a sketch," Det. Sgt. Robert Santoro said.
Little has produced numerous hand-drawn pictures of his victims for police around the country, and this is the picture the confessed serial killer drew for Savannah Police.
Little described the victim as a black woman, about 5′5 weighing around 120 pounds and in her early to mid 20′s.
“He said that he strangled her to death and he had left her on top of a sand pile off of a dead-end street off of Montgomery," Santoro said. "So somewhere around 1984, a dead-end street off of Montgomery. There would have been a sand pile there due to some construction or some building that was going on at the time.”
Santoro has gone through old police records, but had no luck finding any report about a body of a woman being found off Montgomery Street around that time period just yet.
“This is why we’re here today, is to share the sketch and to ask for some public assistance in identifying the victim," Santoro said.
Time, though, is working against prosecutors when it comes to finding witnesses and physical evidence, because you can’t convict someone on a confession alone, according to District Attorney Meg Heap.
“We just recently received this sketch that he drew of the woman in 1984 that he murdered,” Heap said. "If we can get her identified, it would be closure at the very best, and then also, my big thing is, does anybody remember? Sergeant Santoro can tell you the facts that he can disclose. Somebody in 1984 was living here. I was here. Do you remember it? Maybe some facts? Anything you could give us. Maybe another piece and another piece and another piece, then we can build a case.”
If you recognize the woman or know anything about the case, call 912.651.4362 and ask for Sgt. Santoro.
