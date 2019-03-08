President, first lady to tour Alabama tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Lee County, Alabama Friday where they’ll get a firsthand look at some of the hardest hit areas from Sunday’s deadly tornado.
The first couple will be joined by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in Lee County.
WSFA 12 News will carry the president’s arrival, as well as his visit on-air, online and on our news app.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.