Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify breaking and entering auto suspect in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying an individual in reference to a breaking and entering a motor vehicle case.
On Feb. 23 around 2 p.m., deputies say an individual broke into a vehicle parked at the Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge. The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans and left in a black Acura.
If you can help identify the individual and vehicle, please contact Sgt Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
