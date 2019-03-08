SSU removes interm tag from Shawn Quinn

“I want them to enjoy their time here. I know they’ve had a rough go of it at times, but the group of guys who have stuck with this thing are a pretty great group of guys. They’re pretty special to me. Obviously, being my first time as a head coach and they’ve bought in to it and they’ve made it a lot of fun. They were tremendous in recruiting and they’ve been awesome in the community. They’ve bought in to that and they had every reason not to, because I wasn’t the permanent head coach at the time," Coach Quinn said.