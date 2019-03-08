SSU removes interm tag from Shawn Quinn

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State University has officially named it’s new head football coach.
Thursday, Savannah State removed the interim tag from Shawn Quinn - naming him the 26th Tigers Head Coach in program history.
Quinn was initially hired in February 2018 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach - a defense that finished first in the conference last season.
He has served as an assistant head coach before, but this is his first go-around as the head man in charge.
The decision was made Wednesday night, but the team found out as we did, and they were excited for the announcement.
“He just brought so much energy to the practice, to the games, and to everything we did. You know, he’s a great guy and he’s someone who really cares about us and we can feel that. 6 a.m. in the morning, we’re working out. He’s loud, he’s energetic and you know, we feed off that," said Awni Alshafei, Junior Center.
“I want them to enjoy their time here. I know they’ve had a rough go of it at times, but the group of guys who have stuck with this thing are a pretty great group of guys. They’re pretty special to me. Obviously, being my first time as a head coach and they’ve bought in to it and they’ve made it a lot of fun. They were tremendous in recruiting and they’ve been awesome in the community. They’ve bought in to that and they had every reason not to, because I wasn’t the permanent head coach at the time," Coach Quinn said.
With spring football coming in April, we’ll get to see coach Quinn and his new brand of Tigers football sooner, rather than later.
