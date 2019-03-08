Students in Bulloch County getting new agriculture education center

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A barn might not sound like something that fits on a school campus, but it can.
It’s preparing students in Bulloch County for careers in rural Georgia.
Generations of students used a show barn for their animals. As much as they love it, they’re excited to see a new one on the way.
Sheets of tin wave in the breeze and light comes in from every direction of the barn, built in the 1980s. Students like Madeline Johnson can’t wait to move into a new barn for next year.
“It’s gonna be new and clean and organized, and not broken down,” the Junior said. “Not wanting to fall in on you every two seconds.”
They’ll have 10,000 square feet of new space. The money comes from an education sales tax voters passed in 2017. Agriculture teachers say they need quality facilities to work with students and help them prepare for job paths just as vital as others.
“We’re gonna need people who’re excited about the field and committed to it. I think this just contributes to that,” said Dr. Tom Marshall.
Madeline sees her time in the barn to be as crucial as her courses in the classroom.
“I see this taking me to my career, because I want to be a vet. So ‘this’ is my foundation,” she said.
They’ll build on the spot that’s held the school’s original ag shop from the 1940s. Johnson and Dr. Marshall hope the new home helps attract more students to look at ag careers.
Crews will start site prep to begin construction within the next two weeks.
