Valorous Awards Ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Rangers from the 1st Battalion, 75th Regiment, received awards on Friday.
Seventeen men were recognized with one Silver Star, nine Bronze Stars, five Joint Service Commendation Medals for Valor, and three Purple Hearts for actions - including rushing into burning vehicles and collapsing buildings to rescue wounded comrades and coordinating helicopter rescues while under fire.
The daughter of Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz accepted his posthumous Bronze Star for his heroism helping evacuate other injured soldiers at the cost of his own life.
Master Sergeant Phillip Paquette says that kind of sacrifice is in the blood of all Rangers.
“What’s interesting is that I’ve been able to learn more over the last eight months since I’ve been able to look back on my career, is why we do what we do,” Master Sgt. Paquette said. “It’s for the person to the left and the right, and there’s no other way to explain it than that. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a relationship and a bond that we share with each person that wears the tan beret and puts a scroll on their left shoulder. It’s sacred. It’s life-lasting. It’s something that does not end upon completion of service.”
Friday’s award ceremony was held at Hunter Army Airfield.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.