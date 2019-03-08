Valorous Awards Ceremony held at Hunter Army Airfield

“What’s interesting is that I’ve been able to learn more over the last eight months since I’ve been able to look back on my career, is why we do what we do,” Master Sgt. Paquette said. “It’s for the person to the left and the right, and there’s no other way to explain it than that. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a relationship and a bond that we share with each person that wears the tan beret and puts a scroll on their left shoulder. It’s sacred. It’s life-lasting. It’s something that does not end upon completion of service.”