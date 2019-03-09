Beaufort county sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - Port Royal police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home of a Beaufort county sheriff’s deputy at around 9PM on Friday.
Following an investigation into the matter, police arrested Sergeant Jacob Scott for Domestic Violence in the Second Degree.
Scott was transported to Beaufort County Detention Center and is expected to have a bond hearing Saturday.
An eight year employee of the sheriff’s office, Scott will be suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
