Evans County celebrates 52nd Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival

EVANS CO, GA (WTOC) -The biggest weekend in Evans County is happening this weekend.
The annual Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival draws people from all over the state to celebrate the great outdoors.
The festival started from a near-deadly snake bite. Hunters collected snakes to make the antidote from their venom. It’s now a showcase for birds of prey and other species. It’s also a chance for a small community to rally together and host big crowds to showcase their community.
“We come here every year," said Abi Pazderski. "It’s normally a tradition. We just love all the great people and the good food.”
“Everyone is so welcome and you can tell it’s just a big source of pride for the city of Claxton and the people here," said Miss Georgia Annie Jorgensen. "I’m honored to be here.”
The festival will continue through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.