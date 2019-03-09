Greg Parker strives to make GSU Parker College of Business among best in America

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - A big announcement took place at Georgia Southern University Friday that will mean big dollars for the school.
Greg Parker is almost a household name and is the face of his convenience store chain. He’s hoping now to develop business leaders for this region and beyond for generations to come.
Parker spoke with excitement about bringing his company’s name to Georgia Southern’s College of Business. He pointed with pride to many of his own top personnel who’d graduated from there. He said one reason for his $5 million donation is to attract, train, and retain top talent in the region.
“The future graduates of the Parker College of Business will be the future presidents, CEOs, and leaders of businesses here,” Parker said.
University leaders praised his involvement and said the model of private money helping the university is vital.
“Being able to endow scholarships and fellowships for our faculty members, sponsor some research, that’s how we will grow,” said Shelley Nickel, Interim GSU President.
Parker pledged he and his company will bring more than just a large donation or his stores’ signature chewy ice.
“We’re bringing our Rolodex,” he said. “We’re bringing our entrepreneurship. Our goal is to make this one of the best business schools in America."
Parker says he hopes to call in his connections from the business world to help students with internships and experience that they’ll use whether they choose to stay local or travel the world.
