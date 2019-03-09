Irish Heritage dance festival held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dozens showed off their best moves Friday night at the Irish Heritage Dance.
Savannah’s Alee Temple turned green for the society’s annual event.
The Irish Heritage Society was formed in 1973. The dance is best described as the calm before the storm.
“It’s a great time for everyone to gather before the parade. Madness starts next week and we get to honor the Grand Marshal, the Irish families. It’s just a great gathering of great people,” said Patrick Grayson, President, Irish Heritage Society of Savannah.
The dance has been held for at least the last 40 years for members, their families, and guests.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.