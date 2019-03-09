26th Annual Shamrock Run held in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It was a near-perfect night in downtown Savannah’s Ellis Square where the 26th annual Shamrock Run was held on Friday night.
“I think year after year, it’s just exciting to see Savannah get behind this event and just continue to come out and be a part of it,” Race Chairman Michelle Rouzer said.
The run benefits the March of Dimes and helped to kick-start the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
“What better way to kick it off than by getting down here and getting dressed up and kicking off the next week of festivities for St. Patrick’s Day?" Rouzer added. “Just to start it off with charity is a great thing, too.”
From the tiniest runners to four-legged friends, there was a large turnout for the run.
“I’ve been running a lot of the local 5Ks lately, and I wanted to do the Shamrock because it’s a big run and I thought it would be fun," said Brett Ford, the overall winner.
Danielle Anecito is part of a workout group called “Stroller Strong Moms” that participated in the run. She said the environment was a fun one.
“Well in my section, they were just running. They were running to go fast and I was trying to keep up, but I did hear a bunch of people, you know, hollering, especially when they passed by each other, they were chanting them on and stuff and that was great.”
With the Shamrock Run complete and the Forsyth Park fountain green, it is safe to say St. Patrick’s Day is in full effect in Savannah.
