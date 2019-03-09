Tybee Island celebrates 17th St. Patrick’s Day parade

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -Tybee Island started their St. Patrick’s day celebration a week early as they celebrated the 17th annual Irish Heritage Celebration Parade on Saturday.
Tons of people lined up and down Butler Avenue and Tybrisa Street for the fun.
It was a sea of green with floats, costumes, and even some of the WTOC crew walked in the parade, along with the WTOC Storm Chaser riding along.
The Tybee Marine Center also had a float of ‘Smoke the Whale’ in the parade.
Smoke comes back to the Tybee area year after year.
