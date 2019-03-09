United Way, Gulfstream, Ga. Power come together to clean Savannah park

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Kids in the Carver Village neighborhood in Savannah now have an upgraded place to play, thanks to lots of volunteers.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire, Gulfstream, Georgia Power and Savannah Parks and Rec partnered together this morning to spruce up Kennedy Park.
Dozens of volunteers scooped and spread mulch around the playground equipment, painted benches and cleared debris from the park.
The United Way says this kind of collaboration is what the organization is all about.
“The purpose of the United Way of the Coastal Empire is to mobilize the caring power of the community, and as you can see, that is happening right here," said Deb Thompson, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire. "We’ve got the city of Savannah. We’ve got Gulfstream Aerospace, and we’ve got Georgia Power. I mean, this is incredible work that’s going on today just to show this community that we care about them and want to help make their lives better.”
Thompson says she hopes this is the first of many collaborative efforts among these groups.
