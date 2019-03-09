Wanted man arrested by Savannah Police, U.S. Marshals after crashing car into another vehicle

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - U.S. Marshals say a suspect was trying to get away from their Task Force Friday afternoon when he ended up crashing into another car.
Luckily, no one was seriously injured. Savannah Police and officials with the U.S. Marshals were there shutting down parts of Largo Drive for over an hour. They were trying to arrest Keenan McDonald for a probation violation near Largo and Abercorn streets around 4:30 p.m.
When the suspect realized officials were onto him, marshals say he hopped into his Ford sedan and tried to get away. According to Paul Gatlin, Supervisory Deputy with the U.S. Marshals, McDonald rammed into another car.
“At the point of impact, he went off-road,” Gatlin said. “You can see the significant damage to that vehicle and it was no longer operable. That’s when he jumped out and tried to get away on foot.”
Marshals say they were able to track McDonald down not too far from the crash, and arrested him. Savannah Police found drug paraphernalia and a weapon in the vehicle.
Along with his probation violation, McDonald is also facing more charges, including eluding police.
“We work with SPD quite a lot,” Gatlin said. “The cooperation between all of the state and local agencies here is pretty significant.”
Marshals say McDonald will be booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.
