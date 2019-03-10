Few showers tonight, nothing severe!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It feels more like springtime this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s, but there are a few sprinkles out there too.
Most of us won’t see rain today, but there is a potential for one or two isolated storms could produce brief wind gusts near 40 miles per hour along with heavy rain.
Rain fall accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch.
Today is a good test run as we head into our more traditional severe weather season. Make sure you know how to turn your alerts on in the WTOC Weather App, your NOAA weather radio has fresh batteries and that your family has a severe weather safety plan.
The thunderstorm threat decreases late this evening, with showers lingering after midnight.
Fog is likely during the Monday morning commute along the coast with temperatures in the mid 60s at sunrise. A few light showers are possible during the morning with highs in the mid 70s during the afternoon.
The middle of the weeks looks dry, but our next cold front moves in Friday into Saturday, bringing a chance of rain with it. Right now, the wetter day looks like Friday, which is good news for everyone going to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
