Junior service league hosts annual prom boutique

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -The Junior Service League of Beaufort hosted its 8th annual prom boutique today.
Girls were able to choose from a variety of new and used dresses, accessories, and jewelry at no cost.
Junior Service league members even served as personal stylists for all of the girls. The event was open to junior and Senior girls in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties.
“I can tell you what they leave with, and that’s a dress and a beautiful big smile," said Lindsay Gifford, the president of the Junior Service League. "Everyone of these girls comes here to find a dress because they’re in need of one, and dresses are so expensive these days.”
If you live in that area and want to go next year, you will need to show a student I.D. or a letter on school letterhead from your guidance counselor, teacher or school administrator.
