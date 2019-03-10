Local Allstate agency owners help Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Since 2017, weather-related disasters have increased by 33%. With spring and hurricane season rapidly approaching, local Allstate agencies are providing free disaster preparedness kits while supplies last.
The kit includes a first aid kit, emergency blanket, flashlight, rain poncho, dust mask, whistle, and water bottle.
Coastal Empire residents can pick up a kit between March 11th-15th at any of these participating Allstate offices:
- Terry Carter: 157 Mack Road, Pooler
- Marianne Fischer: 2250 East Victor Dr., Suite 101, Savannah
- Mark Meehan: 401 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah
- David Pence: 413 W. Montgomery Road, Suite 206, Savannah]
Click here to find out more information on this offer.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.