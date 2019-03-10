Revelers pack Emmet Park to celebrate Ceol Feis

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Emmet Park was full of Irish culture and music as we prepare for St. Patrick’s Day.
Celtic Ceol Feis, once known as Tara Feis, had lots of activities for children and tons of good food.
The presenting of the colors and national anthems kicked off the event early Saturday morning.
There was also a blessing from the Most Reverend John Kevin Boland, Bishop Emeritus at the Diocese of Savannah.
“The Irish dancing, it’s not like it’s phoney," said Padraig Allen, the singer for one of the bands that performed at the event. "It’s the real thing. It’s real Irish dancing and it’s the real Irish music that’s taking place. So you could be walking up the street and just look over and you’ll just be drawn into this fantastic event.”
McLean Avenue Band was the headliners for the event.
They combine traditional Irish tunes and ballads with elements of rock, pop, and Rand B.
