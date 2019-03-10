Severe threat diminishing, few showers still possible

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It feels more like springtime on Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s, but there are a few sprinkles out there too.
Most of us won’t see rain today, but there is a potential for one or two isolated storms could produce brief wind gusts near 40 miles per hour along with heavy rain.
Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch.
Sunday is a good test run as we head into our more traditional severe weather season. Make sure you know how to turn your alerts on in the WTOC Weather App, your NOAA weather radio has fresh batteries and that your family has a severe weather safety plan.
The thunderstorm threat decreases late this evening, with showers lingering after midnight.
